Virat Kohli announced on Thursday that he would step down from captaincy in T20 internationals after the ICC T20 World Cup that is slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Kohli took to social media to announce his decision and cited "immense workload" in the last few years as the reason behind the move. He had taken over the full-time T20I captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2017 and led India in 45 T20I matches as captain, winning 27 of them.

Here are some of his top knocks as India's T20I skipper:

94 not out off 50 vs West Indies, 2019 - Hyderabad

Coming out to bat at number 3 after India lost Rohit Sharma early in a big chase of 208 runs against the West Indies in the first T20I of a three-match series, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls with six sixes and six fours to help India win with eight balls to spare. India went on to win the series 2-1.

70 not out off 29 vs West Indies, 2019 - Mumbai

Kohli played one of the fastest T20I knocks of his career when he took the field against the West Indies in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. India batted first and scored 240 runs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma had put up 135 runs for the opening wicket before Kohli came into bat at No.4. The Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 70 in just 29 balls, including 7 sixes and 4 fours at a strike rate of more than 240.

72 not out off 52 vs South Africa, 2019 - Mohali

After the first T20I was washed out, India were set a target of 150 runs in the second T20I by South Africa. They lost opener Rohit early and Kohli came to bat at No.3. The captain smashed a quickfire 72 runs and remained unbeaten as he led his side to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

65 off 42 vs New Zealand, 2017 - Rajkot

Virat Kohli scored 65 runs off 42 balls in the second game of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand but failed to take his side past the finishing line as Kiwi pacer Trent Boult picked four top-order wickets to help set up a victory for the visitors.

82 off 54 vs Sri Lanka, 2017 - Colombo

Chasing a target of 171 runs against Sri Lanka in a one-off T20I, India lost both openers in the powerplay overs before captain Kohli took the charge. The Indian skipper scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 151.85 to guide his team to victory by seven wickets in a closely-contested game.