Star batter Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 5, on the eve of India's final T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli has been in top form in the ongoing tournament, having hit unbeaten half-centuries in three of India's four games so far. He scored match-winning 82 not out against arch-rivals Pakistan, and followed up with knocks of 62 not out and 64 not out against the Netherlands and Bangladesh, respectively. He is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 220 runs so far.

As Kohli turned 34 on Saturday, here is the list records held by the Indian maestro:

Most runs in the history of the T20 World Cup (1,065)

Fastest to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs in ODIs

Most player of the series awards in T20Is (7)

Most player of the match awards in T20Is (15)

Most runs in T20I Internationals (3,932)

Highest career batting average in T20Is (53.13)

Fastest to 3,000 in T20Is (81 innings)

Most hundreds against a team in ODIs (9 vs West Indies)

Most fifties in T20 Internationals (37)

Player with most appearances as captain of India (68) in Tests

Most wins as captain of India (40) in Tests

Only India captain to win a Test series in Australia (2018/19)

Most centuries for India in successful chases (26) in ODIs