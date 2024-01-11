Virat Kohli is one of the most widely followed sportspersons around the world. In search engine giant Google's list of most searched topics in its entire 25-year-long history, the name Virat Kohli popped at the top when it came to cricketers. Since Google started to exist, some of the finest cricketers have been featured in the sporting universe. The list includes players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma among others. But, it was Kohli who emerged as the 'most searched cricketer' in Google's history.

Virat Kohli has also much social media following. Keeping in mind his popularity, Brazilian football great Ronaldo was asked a few question on him by YouTuber Speed. Here's how the interaction went:

"Do you know Virat Kohli?" Speed asked.

"Who?" replied Ronaldo, a former World Cup winner.

"Virat Kohli, from India," came the reply.

"No," said Ronaldo.

"You don't know Virat Kohli!" said Speed.

"What is he? A player?" Ronaldo replied then.

"He is a cricket player" Speed said.

"He is not very popular in here," said Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest footballers to emerge from Brazil.

"Yeah, yeah. he is like the best. He is like Babar Azam. You have never seen this dude?" Speed shows Ronaldo Virat Kohli's picture.

"Yeah," replied Ronaldo.

After the 2022 T20 World Cup, the general notion was that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be phased out of the format.

But with the BCCI selectors picking both in the last T20I series that India will play before the 2024 T20 World Cup, the indications are clear that they are very much in the scheme of things. According to a report in Cricbuzz, quoting sources, the BCCI selectors had discussions with Virat Kohli regarding expectations from him. The communication was regarding his role in the shortest format for India. In fact, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar met him in Cape Town, according to the report.

The report added that it is not clear if such similar discussion took place with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Virat Kohli boasts of a tally of 4008 in 115 matches at an average of 52.73. His strike-rate is 137.96.

Virat Kohli recently became the first batter to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years during India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test on Thursday.

Dean Elgar's elegant 185 combined with South Africa's precise pace flattened India within three days.

When the rest of the batters failed to deal with the deadly pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger, Kohli churned up runs with quick singles and boundaries.

He scored 76 off 82 balls during India's defeat by an innings and 32 runs, which took his tally to 2006 runs in 2023.