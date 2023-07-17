The absence of Yuzvendra Chahal from India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad emerged as a big talking point in the Indian cricketing spectrum, with many former cricketers and fans criticising the selection committee over the decision. Chahal, who has been a mainstay in India's white-ball team for a long period of time, couldn't wrap his head around the fact that he was snubbed for the showpiece event, especially considering the team was being led by Virat Kohli, who was also his captain at Royal Challengers Bangalore at that time.

In a chat on The Ranveer Show, Chahal opened up on the T20 World Cup snub, saying couldn't control his tears as he came to know that he wasn't picked in the squad.

"I don't cry a lot, but I went to the bathroom and cried a little," he said. "When I was not picked up for the 2021 T20 World Cup, I felt the saddest. I had to play IPL in Dubai at that time. She [wife] was with me that time. Next day, we had to catch a flight for Dubai. We had to go there to continue the IPL matches that were postponed due to Covid. We also had to quarantine for a week. Otherwise, you could have gone out to relax. Best thing was she was with me, so I could control my anger. If she would not have been there, I would have been more frustrated."

Chahal said that the stranges part was the fact that Kohli was leading both the Indian team and RCB at that time. Hence, to see himself not making the squad, Chahal couldn't understand the rationale behind the decision.

"She [Chahal's wife] was with me. We used to exercise together. We watched some chilled-out movies. I was feeling strange because Virat [Kohli] was the captain [of the Indian team] and I was playing under Virat there as well [in IPL]. But I never ask anyone why I was not picked. Have never asked."

The leg-spinner revealed how his wife Dhanashree helped him overcome that low phase.

"She made me realize that what's happened has happened, but my team [RCB] needs me for the seven matches that are remaining. Just prove yourself. She told me to remove all my anger on the ground - in the sense that just go and perform. I realized she is right. Then, I took out my anger and frustration on the ground. But yeah, that was the saddest phase," he said.