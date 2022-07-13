Virat Kohli has made a name for himself in international cricket due to his batting prowess. On a cricket field, Virat is a fierce competitor, but those who know him off the field know that he is quite a people's person and loves having fun. Several former and current cricketers, who have played alongside Virat throughout his journey from being a precocious young talent to becoming one of the greats of the game, have recalled incidents from time to time, which showcase the fun loving side of the great batter.

One such anecdote was mentioned on Twitter by cricketer Dwaraka Ravi Teja on Tuesday as he recalled his time with Virat when the two of them were roommates at the under-15 level.

Teja in a tweet revealed that Virat Kohli used to dance to Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's songs.

"Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi's songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru," the former Sunrisers Hyderabad batter tweeted after a meeting with Kohli in the United Kingdom.

Ravi Teja has 4722 runs in 78 first-class matches while representing Hyderabad.

He also played 32 IPL matches for Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He has also represented the Indian U-19 team and the South Zone team in domestic competitions.

Virat Kohli is currently in the UK with the Indian team. He missed the first ODI against England due to a groin strain.