Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli looked in solid touch during the first Test match against West Indies in Dominica and although he missed out on a century, the innings was enough to get the fans talking. Ahead of the second Test match, Kohli was pictured working out in the gym and he took to social media to discuss his workout routines. In a video posted on Instagram by the cricketer, Kohli could be seen doing squats along with a dumbbell and he wrote that this was one of his “go to” workouts for strength. “My go to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats,” the caption read.

India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the first Test of the two-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably dominated the hosts as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal played a blistering knock of 171, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin scalping a whopping total of 12 wickets.

The second and final Test will begin from July 20 and the visitors will be going in as the favourites.

Currently, Team India is number one Test team in the world as per the ICC rankings but their place is not at all secured, even if they defeat West Indies 2-0.

Team India has a rating of 121 and is sitting at the top of the ICC Test team rankings. They are followed by Australia at number two with 116 points. The Pat Cummins-led side, who is currently squaring off against England in the ongoing Ashes series, can surpass India to claim the top spot.