 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture With Sister

Updated: 26 August 2018 19:59 IST

Taking to his official Twitter account, Virat Kohli posted a sweet message alongside a photograph of his mother, sister and himself.

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture With Sister
Virat Kohli shared a cute picture of himself with his sister and mother on Twitter © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a beautiful throwback image with his sister Bhawna Dhingra on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to his official Twitter account, Virat Kohli posted a sweet message alongside a photograph of his mother, sister and himself. Donning a kurta pyjama, Virat Kohli is seen cutting a cake with both his mother and sister looking on. "Throwback to fond memories with @bhawnadhingra2 Didi. Wishing a very Happy #Rakhi to all the sisters around the world. #Rakhshabandhan", he posted on Twitter.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also shared a short video of his sister tying a rakhi. "Memories will always be there forever and the bond of love always grows stronger and stronger. #HappyRakshaBandhan, Tai!", he posted.

Kohli is currently preparing for the fourth Test against England at Southampton that begins on Thursday. England currently lead the 5-match Test series 2-1 with two matches to go. England had edged India by 31 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Despite Kohli's heroics with the bat (149, 51), India could not cross the finishing line and ended on the losing side. The second Test at Lord's saw England outclass India by an innings and 159 runs to take a 2-0 lead. However, it was India's all-round performance that saw them outperform the hosts England on all fronts. India thumped England by 203 runs to remain alive in the series. Kohli was adjudged the player of the match after he notched up a century and a fifty (97, 103) to humble England at Trent Bridge.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli shared a throwback image of his sister on Raksha Bandhan
  • Kohli shared the beautiful image on his official Twitter account
  • Sachin Tendulkar also shared a wonderful message for his sister
Related Articles
Michael Vaughan Makes Big Virat Kohli Prediction Ahead Of 4th Test
Michael Vaughan Makes Big Virat Kohli Prediction Ahead Of 4th Test
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma All Smiles After Meeting "Beautiful Boy"
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma All Smiles After Meeting "Beautiful Boy"
India vs England: Virat Kohli Makes A Young Fan
India vs England: Virat Kohli Makes A Young Fan's Day With Heartwarming Gesture
India vs England: Virat Kohli Scores 200 Runs In Winning Cause 7th Time, Beats Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting
India vs England: Virat Kohli Scores 200 Runs In Winning Cause 7th Time, Beats Don Bradman, Ricky Ponting
India vs England: Virat Kohli Registers 22nd Win, Breaks Sourav Ganguly
India vs England: Virat Kohli Registers 22nd Win, Breaks Sourav Ganguly's Record As Test Captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 23 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.