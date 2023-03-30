Social media is a place where people are free to express their views. However, on occasions, incidents are seen where banter between a few people gets ugly. Such was the instance in two sets of fans on social media. The fans of Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went loggerheads with each other on Twitter, arguing over who is better than the other. Comparisons between cricketers or two actors are often seen among fans on social media, but one between a cricketer and an actor was certainly new.

"Who is a bigger personality and achiever globally?" a Twitter user asked on March 28 through a poll on the micro-blogging website.

The options were: a) Shah Rukh Khan and b) Virat Kohli. This was the start of a crazy fan war on social media.

Who is a bigger personality and achiever globally ? — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) March 27, 2023

Fans highlighted random facts to draw inferences that would leave the neutrals scratching their heads. Here are some of them:

Highest liked tweet of Shah Rukh Khan is related to one and only Virat Kohli. These are the levels. pic.twitter.com/Ib0Lsw988E — akshat (@ReignOfVirat) March 28, 2023

But believe me bro shah rukh khan has bigger fanbase than Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ufwD29lKHk — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Virat Kohli

Owner of Gets Owned by

5 Cricket Every Cricket

Teams Team pic.twitter.com/W2vkOqmN4S — 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙩 (@KnightOfEden_) March 28, 2023

Virat Kohli at Shah Rukh

Wankhede Khan at

Wankhede pic.twitter.com/ATRl2QUF22 — Sai Krishna (@SaiKingkohli) March 28, 2023

The owners of Shah Rukh Khan on field and off field



Global Star Virat kohli and Megastar Salman Khan pic.twitter.com/pqAScpvD82 — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 27, 2023

Well, if the comparison between Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan is about popularity then just this picture is enough to answer the question, he is the greatest of this generation and he will remain the greatest ! pic.twitter.com/zPut15rWEH — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 27, 2023

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan both are pride of India, both represent our country globally! stop this childish fight!!!pic.twitter.com/xbsdycERge — S. (@Sobuujj) March 27, 2023

The end result of the poll was Kohli getting 54.4% votes while Shah Rukh got 45.6%. But the end of the poll didn't mark the end of the debate on social media.

Recently, a video of Virat Kohli and his teammate Ravindra Jadeja doing the Pathaan dance had gone viral on social media. The two cricketers were spotted shaking their leg the "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" during the Test series against Australia. The clip gained such popularity that even Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and reacted.

The King Khan had written: "They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!"

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Fan wars on social media isn't a new thing. It wasn't the first time that such a thing happened. It wouldn't be the last either. However, it also needs to be understand where a line needs to be drawn in order to keep the debates and discussions healthy.

Sponsored by Vuukle