After easing past Sri Lanka, India have taken a 1-0 lead against New Zealand in the ODI series. With KL Rahul unavailable for the New Zealand series due to personal reasons and Shreyas Iyer ruled out with an injury, opener Ishan Kishan has been roped in to complement Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian middle-order. Notably, Kishan did not feature in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, while Suryakumar only played the last game.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar suggested Virat Kohli to sacrifice his no. 3 slot, which might solve India's selection headache.

He feels Kohli should give up his spot to in-form opener Shubman Gill, and bat at no.4 instead, something which he had done in 2014 to accommodate Ambati Rayudu in the playing XI.

"It's going to be still tricky. One guy is going to be really upset. I have got an idea to sort this mess out. Have Shubman Gill bat at No. 3, he seems like he can handle that position, and then Virat Kohli sacrifices his No. 3 for a No. 4. He has done that before to Ambati Rayudu once, many years back against Sri Lanka. So that could be a way to sort it out. Ishan Kishan after his double hundred, left and right-handed combination at the top is not such a bad idea," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Talking about the 1st ODI, Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 208 as India held on to beat New Zealand by 12 runs in the first One-Day International in Hyderabad on Wednesday despite a blistering century from Michael Bracewell. India looked to be coasting to victory with New Zealand in deep trouble at 131-6 while chasing 350 after opener Gill made just the 10th double hundred in ODI history.

All-rounder Bracewell responded by making 140 off 78 balls before falling in the final over when he was pinned leg before wicket by Shardul Thakur.

Disciplined early spells by India fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj restricted New Zealand before Bracewell's late fireworks gave them hope of a sensational win.

Finn Allen struck a breezy 40 at the top of the order but New Zealand were facing a heavy defeat once Siraj removed Latham for the sixth wicket. Bracewell was then joined by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who hit 57 of 45 balls as part of an impressive 162-run partnership before falling to Siraj.

Bracewell smacked 12 fours and 10 sixes but finished on the losing side as Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-46.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Gill helped India post a formidable total of 349-8 after an innings spanning 149 balls and featuring 19 fours and nine sixes.

With AFP inputs

