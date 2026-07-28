There has been a lot of chatter over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future with the Indian cricket team. With the ODI World Cup 2027 in focus, media reports claimed that the selectors may look to think of a plan without the two veteran cricketers. In the ODI series against England, Rohit did not have a good start but slammed a sensational century at Lord's in the final match. On the other hand, Kohli scored two half-centuries. Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta warned the duo to not take 1-2 matches before finding their form. He added that they need to hit the ground running from the very first game.

“That has to be a conversation with everyone, not just them (Kohli and Rohit), that they have to start the series well and hit the ground running. That is a challenge. You can't take one or two games to get into the groove. But that's where the support staff comes in and has conversations with the players by creating an environment to get the best out of everyone," Deep Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

“There is no conversation needed with them about their places in the team. Four years back, it wasn't like they had to be reminded before every series that they would be in the team. They knew they would be in the team based on their performances. So how does that change now? It does not and should not change,” he added.

In the recent times, there has been a lot of speculation over the duo's futures with some suggesting that Yashasvi Jaiswal can end up replacing Rohit. Dasgupta weighed in on the chatter and opined that such conversations mainly exist because both Rohit and Virat just play in ODIs and no other formats.

“This discussion about their future is getting exaggerated because they play only one format. When you play multiple formats, if you fail in one but score in the other, the failure is forgotten. So that's a challenge for these two that can't be denied. People will remember what they last did in this format because they play only one format. But the conversation with them should be the same as it was three years ago,” he added.

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