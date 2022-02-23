Former India skipper Virat Kohli has responded to ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh's letter in which the latter called him a "legendary captain". Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a heartfelt message for Yuvraj, saying the now retired cricketer "will always be an inspiration". "Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture," wrote Kohli on Instagram along with a picture of Yuvraj's letter. "Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket," added Kohli.

"I've known you for who you are and you've always been very generous and caring for people around you," wrote Kohli.

"Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey."

Kohli was responding to Yuvraj's letter a day earlier in which he showered praise on talismanic India batter.

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," wrote Yuvraj in the letter.

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You're a superstar. Here's a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud," he added.