The cricketing fraternity poured in their wishes for a speedy recovery after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering "chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym". The former India captain reached the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata at 1pm on Saturday. The hospital said that an ECG was conducted, which showed "hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads".

India captain Virat Kohli led the wishes for Ganguly.

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon," Kohli tweeted, tagging the BCCI chief.

"Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition," the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted. "We wish him a speedy recovery!" it added.

"Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99," Ganguly's former India teammate Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99," India all-rounder Krunal Pandya tweeted.

"You are a strong individual Dada @SGanguly99 Sending prayers for a speedy recovery #GetWellSoonDada," former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis tweeted.

Indian Premier League teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished Ganguly a quick recovery.

"His ECG showed hyper acute ST segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now," Dr Rupali Basu, Woodlands hospital MD and CEO, said in a statement.

Ganguly was elected the president of the BCCI in 2019. He also captained the national side, leading them to the final of the 2003 World Cup.