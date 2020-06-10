Pakistan batsman Babar Azam opened up about his comparison with Virat Kohli and said that he still has a lot to achieve to be in the same class as the India captain. Babar Azam, during a chat with renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on a show for Cricbuzz, said that he wants to emulate Virat Kohli on the cricket field. "Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. I am way behind him and I still have a lot to achieve. I will try to be like him and win matches for my country," Babar Azam said.

The Pakistan batsman further said that he doesn't perform to be compared with other top batsmen around the world.

"I don't make runs to compete with others or to be compared with other top batsmen, I only try to satisfy myself, my team and my fans. Through my performances, I want to make fans happy and help the team win," Azam added.

Recently, Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had said that Babar Azam is slowly closing in to be in the same class as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Joe Root.

"I don't like comparisons but Babar is currently very close to being in the same class as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith or Joe Root," Misbah said on a YouTube show 'Cricket Baaz'.

Kohli and Azam are the only two players to boast of an average of above 50 among players that have played over 30 T20Is, which often leads to comparisons between the two players.