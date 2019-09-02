 
Virat Kohli Named In Delhi's 50-Member Probable Squad For Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

Updated: 02 September 2019 20:38 IST

All the players who have been named in the probable list have been asked by the DDCA to report to the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday at 8 am.

Virat Kohli Named In Delhi
Delhi had finished as the runners-up in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. © AFP

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday named India's skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-member probables list for Delhi's squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. "Some big names in the list as senior selection committee name probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy. All available players are requested to report 8 am tomorrow to Head Coach KP Bhaskar at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. @BCCI @BCCIdomestic," DDCA tweeted. In the probable list, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma have also been included.



Delhi had finished as the runners-up in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

This year's Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played from September 24-October 10. 

On August 27, the DDCA had announced the renaming of Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley, who passed away on August 24, was the former president of the DDCA.

The former union minister was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and continued to hold the post for 13 years.

  • DDCA named India's skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-member probables list
  • Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma have also been included
  • Delhi finished as runners-up in last edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy
