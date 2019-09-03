 
Steve Smith Dethrones Virat Kohli To Take Top Spot In Test Rankings

Updated: 03 September 2019 15:45 IST

Steve Smith (904) and Virat Kohli (903) are separated by a single rating point in the latest Test rankings.

Steve Smith will have a chance to further consolidate his lead. © AFP

Steve Smith dethroned India captain Virat Kohli to reclaim the top spot in ICC Test rankings, released on Tuesday. Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the second innings of the final Test against the West Indies, which saw him slip to the No.2 spot. Two of the most prolific batsmen in world cricket currently, Steve Smith (904) and Virat Kohli (903) are separated by a single rating point in the latest Test rankings. However, Steve Smith will have a chance to further consolidate his lead when Australia face England in the fourth Test in Manchester, starting from September 4. Following them in the list are Kane Williamson (878), Cheteshwar Pujara (825) and Henry Nicholls (749).

Among the bowlers, Australia's Pat Cummins, who picked four wickets in the Leeds Test against England, continues to lead the rankings with 908 rating points. While premier India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, after picking a hat-trick in the final Test against the West Indies, has climbed to the third spot with 835 rating points.

Jason Holder retained his top spot among the all-rounders with 472 rating points, followed by Ben Stokes (411) and Shakib Al Hasan (399). Among the Indian cricketers, Ravindra Jadeja is fourth in the list while Ravichandran Ashwin is seventh.

India with their comfortable 2-0 clean sweep over the West Indies in the Test series retained their summit spot among the teams, with 113 rating points. While New Zealand and South Africa are second and third in the list respectively.

Comments
Highlights
  • Smith (904) and Kohli (903) are separated by a single rating point
  • Pat Cummins continues to lead the rankings among bowlers
  • Jason Holder retained his top spot among the all-rounders
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 September 2019

