Will the Champions Trophy 2025 happen at all? As things stand, there is no clarity. The BCCI has said that the Indian cricket team won't be travelling to Pakistan, the designated hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy, after not getting clearance from the Indian government. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said they won't accept a hybrid model of hosting.

A ray of hope was seen after the Pakistan board reportedly agreed to adopt the hybrid model, which would see India's matches being held in Dubai, though with some conditions. However, sources told NDTV, the Indian board has rejected Pakistan's 'conditions' in which the PCB had asked for ICC events being held in India to also adopt the same 'hybrid model'.

Amidst this, former Pakistan cricket team pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said the Indian cricket team is dying to play in Pakistan but they are not getting clearance.

"India is dying more than Pakistan to play in Pakistan. Virat Kohli would probably be dying to play in Pakistan. I know what is happening. If India vs Pakistan lands, TV rights sponsorships is going to hit the roof. Let me tell you tell you. They are not coming because of the government," Shoaib Akhtar said during an TV discussion.

"Virat Kohli and BCCI dying to play in Pakistan."



Shoaib Akhtar pic.twitter.com/r7RamVY2fT — Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakartarar_) December 4, 2024

Meanwhile, after taking over as ICC chairman, former BCCI secretary Jay Shah didn't make any comment on the Champions Trophy while outlining his priorities for his term which included leveraging the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as an opportunity and further accelerate the growth of the women's game.

However, now a report in Cricbuzz has said Jay Shah has called for a virtual Board meeting on December 5, but with no specific agenda. The report is not clear whether there will be any discussion on Champions Trophy or not.