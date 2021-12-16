Former cricketer Nayan Mongia has weighed in on the controversy surrounding India's white-ball captaincy after Virat Kohli's explosive press conference on Wednesday. Addressing the media ahead of India's tour to South Africa, Kohli contradicted Ganguly's claim that the BCCI had requested him to not step down from T20I captaincy. "There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that 'you should not leave T20 captaincy'," Kohli said in Wednesday's press conference. Reacting to the controversy, former India wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia said, "It's between Virat and the (BCCI) president."

Saying Kohli had put his version of events forward, Mongia seemed to suggest that it was now BCCI's turn to clear the air on the issue. "Virat has come clean and openly said everything," Mongia said.

Kohli told the media on Wednesday that BCCI had in fact called his T20I captaincy resignation a "progressive step".

"On the contrary, the BCCI called it a progressive step and in the right direction. At that time I had communicated that yes, I would like to continue in Tests and ODIs unless office-bearers and selectors think that I shouldn't carry on with this responsibility," Kohli said.

Earlier, Ganguly had said that the BCCI didn't want Kohli to leave as T20I skipper.

"...Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had told ANI.

