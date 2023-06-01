The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League ended on Monday with Chennai Super Kings becoming the crowned champions for the fifth time. This season many uncapped players like Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, etc became stars with their exceptional performances. However, one player who became the talk of the town and utterly impressed everyone was Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The 21-year-old batter smashed 625 runs in just 14 matches and bagged the 'Emerging Player' award.

Jaiswal's IPL heroics has rewarded him completely as he earned a Team India call-up as a stand-by player for the World Test Championship final against Australia. The RR opener got this opportunity in the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who opted out due to his wedding on June 3.

The WTC final will be played from June 7 at The Oval and Jaiswal has arrived along with other players in UK. Taking to Instagram, ICC posted a video where Jaiswal was seen hitting the nets and practicing some shots.

He was seen showing batting skills on the deliveries of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and the net bowlers. He also took some advice from Ashwin, who was also his teammate at RR. Later, Jaiswal also spent some time with the batting maestro Virat Kohli, who gave him some lessons on different type of shots.

The video went viral on the social media and fans flooded it with their comments.

"Jaiswal learning from King Kohli - The Best!" wrote a fan.

"It's all classic to watch Jaiswal batting...next big thing for India in all format of cricket," commented another fan.

"Getting teachings from Ash, King, Rohit and other seniors like Pujara especially in Test format is a golden opportunity for Jaiswal," wrote a fan.

Jaiswal finished the IPL 2023 as the fifth highest run-scorer of the season with five half-centuries and one century. He had a brilliant average of 48 and a terrific strike rate of 163.