 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli "Gifts" Match-Winning Knock To Anushka Sharma On 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Updated: 11 December 2019 23:57 IST

Virat Kohli "gifted" his exhilarating knock to Anushka Sharma on their second wedding anniversary.

Virat Kohli "Gifts" Match-Winning Knock To Anushka Sharma On 2nd Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. © AFP

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, dismantled the West Indies bowling attack en route his unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls during the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Virat Kohli's knock that came at a strike rate of 241.38, laced with four fours and seven sixes, helped India post an imposing total of 240/3 in their quota of 20 overs. In response, the hosts restricted the West Indies to 173/8 in their chase of 241 with skipper Kieron Pollard hitting a valiant 68 off 39 balls. With the 67-run win, India also clinched the three-match series 2-1. Interestingly, Virat Kohli, who is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, "gifted" his exhilarating knock to his wife on their second wedding anniversary.

"It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift," Virat Kohli said at the post-match conference.

"It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

Earlier in the day both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had posted adorable anniversary wishes for each other on their respective social media handles.

Coming back to cricket, India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final T20I in Mumbai on Wednesday to clinch the series 2-1.

Rohit Sharma (71), KL Rahul (91) and skipper Virat Kohli (70 not out) combined to pulverise the West Indies bowling.

Virat Kohli, who recorded his career-best score of 94 not out in Hyderabad before scoring a match-winning 70 not out in Mumbai, was adjudged the man of the series.

The two teams will now play three one-day internationals on December 15 (Chennai), December 18 (Visakhapatnam) and December 22 (Cuttack).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's knock of 70 not out came at a strike rate of 241.38
  • Virat Kohli helped India post an imposing total of 240/3
  • With the 67-run win, India also clinched the three-match series 2-1
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Gapes In Awe At His Own Six-Hitting Ability - Watch
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Gapes In Awe At His Own Six-Hitting Ability - Watch
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 67 Runs To Clinch Series 2-1
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 67 Runs To Clinch Series 2-1
Virat Kohli Expresses "Gratitude", Anushka Sharma Defines Love On Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli Expresses "Gratitude", Anushka Sharma Defines Love On Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Wants To Focus On The Present, Not Looking At T20 World Cup
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Wants To Focus On The Present, Not Looking At T20 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.