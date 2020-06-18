Virat Kohli, much like other cricketers around the world, is on a forced break from the game due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glimpse of how the India captain is spending his time at home. Kohli posted a picture of him reading a book and "enjoying the weather" as he experienced his first proper Mumbai Monsoon. "Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something," Kohli captioned the image on Instagram.

Many current and former cricketers reacted to Kohli's post including his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers. But it was David Warner's comment that took the cake.

"Bit of grey in that beard young feller @virat.kohli," Warner said while taking a cheeky dig at the India captain.

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers called Kohli "sophisticated" while reacting to the post.

Despite being away from the game, Virat Kohli is making sure that he stays in shape and maintain his fitness. The India captain has shared a number of photos and videos, revealing his fitness regime on social media.

Cricket, much like other sports, has been hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

International cricket is set to resume with England hosting the West Indies next month for a three-match Test series.

Speaking on cricket returning behind closed doors, Virat Kohli had said that it will be difficult to feel the same emotions as players feel when they play in front of a packed house.

Kohli would have been busy leading the RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India postponed the lucrative league indefinitely.