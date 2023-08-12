Former India captain Virat Kohli is a fitness icon in the world of cricket. He has inspired a generation of cricketers, not just in India but around the globe, with his dedication and passion for fitness. While a well-balanced diet with the right mix of nutrients and proteins is a priority for Kohli, the star batter said that he wouldn't missed the opportunity of feasting on a fulfilling plate of chole bhature. Kohli suggested that being a Delhite, he has a "soft spot for some delicious and hearty dishes".

"Yes, I do enjoy good food, and I must admit, being a Punjabi, I have a soft spot for some delicious and hearty dishes. Chole bhature is an all-time favourite for me and whenever I have the chance, I indulge in a fulfilling plate of chole bhature," Kohli told Indian Express in an interview.

However, Kohli emphasised the importance of workout, meditation and other mindful practises, as they help him maintain his shape.

"So, while I do treat myself to such dishes occasionally, I make sure to follow a strict diet to stay in shape. I engage in regular workouts, meditation, and mindfulness practices to keep my mind and body in sync. Additionally, spending quality time with my loved ones is vital for me to unwind and find emotional support," he added.

Kohli, who is rested for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, will now be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

India will play its matches in Sri Lanka, after the BCCI decided not to send the team to Pakistan, citing security issues.