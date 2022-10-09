Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently in Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup, starting October 16. The team started its training on Friday. Meanwhile, a video of Virat Kohli is being circulated on social media in which the right-handed batter could be seen training hard in the nets ahead of the mega event. The short clip has Kohli playing a pull shot first up before playing a glance shot on the next ball and then executing a drive to perfection.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli practicing batting in the nets session at Perth - Absolute treat to watch. pic.twitter.com/NVYHHeqkQX — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 8, 2022

Talking about Kohli, the right-handed batter was struggling with his form ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup but the continental event saw him making a superb comeback. He ended as the second highest run-scorer in the tournament being only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

The tournament also saw Kohli ending his almost three-year long drought of international century. He had scored 122 not out against Afghanistan.

Kohli continued his form with a 63-run knock against Australia in the third and final T20I of a bilateral series and then scored 49 not out against South Africa in the second T20I of another bilateral series that followed.

On the other hand, Team India had a poor outing in Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates as the team failed to advance to the final after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super-4 stage.

India then went on to beat Australia 2-1 in a three-match T20I series before defeating South Africa with an identical result in a three-match T20I series that followed.