The 11-year-old ICC title drought finally came to an end on Saturday when Team India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team remained invincible in the entire tournament and defeated South Africa in the summit clash by seven runs. This trophy also healed the wounds of Team India and it's fans, who were dealing with the bruises of ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat. Celebrations are going on in the entire nation, ever-since Team India clinched the coveted trophy.

The Indian players were visibly overjoyed as their immense hard work finally paid-off. After the victory, the likes of Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, along with travelling reserves Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed, were seen joyously dancing on the famous song, "Tunak Tunak Tun."

Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh and Rinku Singh dancing. pic.twitter.com/mhThl8IC7o — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessRohit) June 29, 2024

The video went viral on social media like a fire in a forest as the fans got excited after seeing their star players dancing their hearts out.

On one hand, the entire country celebrated the historic moment of becoming the world champions, while on on the other hand, the fans were also left heartbroken with the news of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from the T20Is.

"One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. (It is) just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup," Kohli said after the victory.

Later during the post-match press conference, Rohit said, "This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It's very hard to put in words."

"This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time," he added.