Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted With Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar In Cape Town

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were spotted with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in Cape Town on Tuesday. The trio were seen at a restaurant over lunch. Virat will head the Indian team for the three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s, beginning January 5. The first Test will take place in Cape Town. The Indian skipper had missed the Sri Lanka One-Day International and Twenty20 International series after after taking a break for his wedding to Bollywood star Anushka.

Kohli has been away from cricket since the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on December 6. He got got married to Anushka in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11 and then held two grand receptions on December 21 (in Delhi) and 26 (in Mumbai) respectively.

India will play three Tests at Cape Town, Centurion and Johannesburg followed by six One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals in a series that is being called a litmus test for both for Kohli as captain and the team in general.

India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but skipper Kohli had made it clear that they have "nothing to prove to anyone" during the upcoming South Africa series.