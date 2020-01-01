 
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma "On Point For 2020", Sakshi Posts Lovable Picture With MS Dhoni

Updated: 01 January 2020 12:14 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Virat Kohli led new year 2020 celebration with adorable pictures and videos from the party with Anushka Sharma, along with other Bollywood celebrities in Switzerland.

Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma partied with Bollywood actors in Switzerland. © Instagram

Virat Kohli led new year 2020 celebration with adorable pictures and videos from the party with Anushka Sharma, along with other Bollywood celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Switzerland. "On point for 2020," Virat Kohli captioned a picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram. Former India captain MS Dhoni received the love of his fans in a Instagram post shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni. "2020 with this man," Sakshi captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

On point for 2020

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

2020 with this man !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

India's limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared a video from the new year party with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira on Instagram.

8bt547mg

Photo Credit: AFP

Australia batsman Steve Smith also wished his fans a happy new year, sharing a photograph with his wife Dani Willis. "Happy new year from @dani_willis and I. Can't wait to see what 2020 has in store for us!" he said on Instagram.

"Happy New Year to all! I hope all your endeavours in 2020 are successful," India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

Virat and Anushka are vacationing in Switzerland and had conveyed "early new year wishes" for their fans on Tuesday.

In the selfie video shot atop a "beautiful glacier", Kohli said: "We are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year wishes for you all."

"I hope you had a lovely 2019 and I pray you have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," Anushka joined in.

"Happy new year year. Lots of love," Kohli concluded.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India concluded year 2019 with victories over the West Indies in both T20 Internationals as well as One-day Internationals. Kohli and his team will be back in action in the first week of January when they host Sri Lanka for three T20Is, starting January 5.

India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket Sakshi Dhoni
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli led new year 2020 celebration with adorable pictures
  • He partied with wife Anushka and other Bollywood actors in Switzerland
  • Sakshi shared a picture with MS Dhoni, saying: "2020 with this man"
Virat Kohli's "Passion, Energy" Is Unmatched Says Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate New Year With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan
Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Convey Early New Year Wishes To Fans
Virat Kohli Credits "Best Photographer" Anushka Sharma For His Pictures
MS Dhoni Announced Retirement From Test Cricket On This Day, In 2014
