The five-match Test series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw, giving fans a memorable cricketing action. This series, which was Shubman Gill's first stint as India's Test captain, was renamed as the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy from the iconic Patuadi Trophy. This move grabbed everyone's attention as many fans and former cricketers raised their voices and stated that it was an insult to the great Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. However, the series was still renamed in the honour of former England pacer James Anderson and India great Sachin Tendulkar.

Recently, India great Karsan Ghavri slammed the BCCI and even Sachin for not taking a firm stand against the change of the series name. He even name dropped Sunil Gavaskar and stated that if the name of Border-Gavaskar would have been changed then the former opener "would have shake the whole India".

"That is very wrong. Number one, the Australia-West Indies series is always called the Frank Worrell Trophy. The India-Australia Trophy is always called the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If its name changed, Gavaskar poore India ko hila ke rakh dega (Gavaskar will shake the whole of India)," Ghavri told Vicky Lalwani on the latter's YouTube channel.

"The BCCI should've put its foot down with the MCC and the ECB. Tiger's name shouldn't have been removed," he added.

Ghavri then went on to criticise Sachin for not "putting his foot down" and not honouring the stature of Pataudi.

"In the same context, when it came to Sachin Tendulkar, that this trophy would be changed, and this trophy would be named after you and Anderson, Sachin should've said no. Objection is different," said Ghavri.

"In the first place, you should've put your foot down and should've said 'No, I don't want to use my name because Tiger Pataudi's name is already there. He's a legend of Indian cricket. If you want to give medals, use our name. Trophy's name should remain the same'. First of all, this question should've never been raised. You're degrading somebody of a great stature," he added.