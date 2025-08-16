As the Pakistan cricket team's poor performance continues, the players of the side, including the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, might face trouble with a pay cut, claimed a report. Pakistan played three Tests and won one this year. The show is pathetic when it comes to ODI cricket as the side has managed to win just two of 11 matches. Meanwhile, their performance in T20Is is not impressive either. Pakistan have played 14 matches in the format this year, winning seven of them and losing as many.

Just some days ago, Pakistan suffered an embarrassing ODI series loss to West Indies. Shai Hope helped deliver some long overdue good news for the Windies with a century to inspire the Caribbean cricketers to a series-clinching, 202-run win on Tuesday over Pakistan.

It was the first bilateral ODI series won by West Indies against Pakistan since 1991 and ended a run of home series defeats across the Test and T20I formats to Australia and Pakistan.

Hope stroked an unbeaten 120 before pace bowler Jayden Seales destroyed Pakistan's chase with six wickets in the third and final ODI. It was the first time that Pakistan lost an ODI match by a margin of more than 200 runs against the West Indies team.

Due to the poor performance of the team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to remove the part of players' central contract which includes 3 per cent of the ICC's revenue share, claimed a Cricket Pakistan report. Two years ago, the board was forced to give players 3 per cent of the ICC's earnings as the seniors of the team pressurised the then-chairman for it.

"Although legal complications have prevented the current administration from ending this arrangement outright, it is likely to be included for the last time in the new contracts," the report said.

(With AP Inputs)