Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate New Year With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed new year 2020 with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Switzerland . Anushka Sharma wished her fans a "happy new year" on Instagram with a picture from the party. The cricketer-actor pair is vacationing in Switzerland and had conveyed "early new year wishes" for their fans in a video posted by Virat Kohli on Instagram on Tuesday. Virat Kohli, who spends the majority of his time playing cricket, never forgets to take some time out and go on a vacation with his actress wife.

Anushka Sharma shared plenty of pictures and videos from the party in her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she can be heard calling Virat Kohli a "cutie".

Kohli also shared a few videos from the party on Instagram.

In the selfie video shot atop a "beautiful glacier", Kohli said: "We are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year wishes for you all."

"I hope you had a lovely 2019 and I pray you have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," Anushka joined in.

"Happy new year year. Lots of love," Kohli concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kohli had also shared a picture of himself and credited his "best photographer" wife for the amazing click.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India concluded year 2019 with victories over the West Indies in both T20 Internationals as well as One-day Internationals.

Kohli and his team will be back in action in the first week of January when they host Sri Lanka for three T20Is, starting January 5.