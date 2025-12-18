Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England, Ashes 3rd Test Day 2, LIVE Score Updates
Ashes 3rd Test LIVE Updates | Australia vs England: Australia will resume at their overnight score of 326/8 on Day 2 at Adelaide.
Australia vs England 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates© AFP
Australia vs England LIVE Updates, Ashes 3rd Test: Australia will resume proceedings at 326/8 on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. England, who are down 0-2 in the series, will be aiming to bowl out the hosts as quickly as possible. On Day 1, Alex Carey profited from a technological error to slam a stunning 106. Usman Khawaja, who replaced Steve Smith in Australia's playing XI, also contributed 82. Jofra Archer led the wickets column for England with three scalps. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Dec 17, 2025
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
326/8 (83.0)
ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.93
Batsman
Mitchell Starc
33* (63)
Nathan Lyon
0 (18)
Bowler
Jofra Archer
29/3 (16)
Ben Stokes
53/0 (19)
AUS v ENG 3rd Test Live
Right then, that is it from a hard-fought Day 1 of the 3rd Test. Australia will be keen to squeeze out as many runs as possible with their last two wickets and push England’s batting back for as long as they can. England, meanwhile, will aim to wrap things up quickly, knowing that batting conditions should be more favourable due to the hot temperature and that they need to make the most of it to challenge the hosts. Day 2 begins on 18th December, Thursday at 11.30 pm GMT (Previous Day), and you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
The final session belonged firmly to Alex Carey, with the rest playing around him as Australia once again found a way to fight back. He first combined with Josh Inglis in a fluent 59-run stand that pushed the hosts into a strong position, before Mitchell Starc joined him to add another partnership worth 50. It was Australia’s fourth fifty-plus stand of the innings, underlining their ability to respond every time England struck and turn the pressure back on the visitors. Carey eventually brought up a deeply emotional century at his home ground, a touching tribute to his late father, before departing soon after having lifted Australia past the 300 mark. Starc then dug in alongside Nathan Lyon, as the pair negotiated a tricky phase with the second new ball to ensure Australia batted through to Stumps.
If the morning had sparks, the afternoon began with an explosion. Jofra Archer thundered in after lunch and blew the game wide open, striking twice in his first over to remove Marnus Labuschagne with the very first ball and then Cameron Green soon after. England sensed blood, but Ashes cricket is never that simple. Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey stood firm, showing patience, grit, and defiance to wrestle back control. Khawaja silenced the noise with an excellent fifty as the pair added 91 vital runs, before one moment of over-aggression ended his stay on 82. Carey and Josh Inglis then shut the door once more, ensuring Australia ended the session without further damage.
The contest crackled into life straightaway as Australia came out with intent, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald playing positively while England’s bowling wavered early on. But momentum shifted sharply, as it so often does in this rivalry. Two wickets in two overs, first through Jofra Archer and then Brydon Carse, left Australia suddenly on the ropes at 33/2 and brought the game to a boil. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then showed resolve and temperament, absorbing the pressure and shutting England out to steer the hosts safely to 94/2 by Lunch.
SESSION SUMMARY - 132 runs and 3 wickets in 33 overs! It was a gripping opening day with momentum swinging back and forth, as Australia and England traded blows throughout. Usman Khawaja’s redemption knock and Alex Carey’s maiden Ashes hundred stood out as the defining highlights, helping the hosts edge ahead by stumps. England, though, will not be too unhappy with their efforts led by Jofra Archer, having shown enough fight with the ball to keep themselves firmly in the contest.
Straightish, fullish, on the stumps, Nathan Lyon resolutely defends it off the front foot. And that will be STUMPS on Day 1!
Short and down leg, Lyon gets inside the line to work it across, but misses.
Slanted on the leg stump, on a hard length, Nathan Lyon tucks it off the back foot to mid-wicket.
Shapes away from off, full in length, Lyon shoulders arms.
Length ball, on middle, Lyon tucks it to the mid-wicket region.
Short of a length, on middle and leg, Lyon rises up with the bounce and nudges it to square leg.
Last over of Day 1 coming up now.
FOUR! Played perfectly through the gap! Archer goes full and aims the pads, Mitchell Starc flicks to the left of the diving fielder at mid-wicket for a boundary. Starc moves into his 30s and continues his merry way in this series.
Slanted into the batter, on a good length, Starc keeps it out in the off side.
Width on offer, short in length, outside off. Mitchell Starc flashes hard at it, but misses to get any sort of a connection.
On a back of a length, straightening up off the pitch, around off. Starc plays from the crease, opens the bat face at the point of contact and steers it to backward point. The fielder from gully cuts it off.
Hard length, on off, at 132.8 kph. Mitchell Starc defends off the back foot to the off side.
A bit too straight, down leg, on a fullish length. Starc tries to whip that across but misses. Jamie dives to his right and gathers it.
Change? Yes, Jofra Archer (15-5-25-3) is back on for a short burst before Stumps.
On a fuller length, shaping away on off, Nathan Lyon plays with a straight bat and drives it back to Stokes. Ben collects the ball on his follow-through and throws flatly over the batter's head to the keeper.