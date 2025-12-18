Australia vs England LIVE Updates, Ashes 3rd Test: Australia will resume proceedings at 326/8 on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. England, who are down 0-2 in the series, will be aiming to bowl out the hosts as quickly as possible. On Day 1, Alex Carey profited from a technological error to slam a stunning 106. Usman Khawaja, who replaced Steve Smith in Australia's playing XI, also contributed 82. Jofra Archer led the wickets column for England with three scalps. (Live Scorecard)