England star Harry Brook was reportedly close to losing his white-ball captaincy during an embarrassing incident that unfolded ahead of the side's just-concluded Ashes tour of Australia. It took place on the eve of England's third ODI against New Zealand. Brook got into an altercation with a bouncer after being denied entry into a nighclub in Wellington on October 31, a report in The Telegraph claimed. The security made the move as it suspected Brook was drunk, but the player got involved in heated exchange and ended up being struck by a bouncer, luckily avoiding any injury, the report elaborated.

Brook himself reported the incident to the management, and was fined around GBP 30,000, the maximum amount possible by the ECB, for the incident, the report stated further. He was also given a "final warning".

Brook later apologised for his behaviour in a statement. "I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team," the UK-based news outlet quoted the England white-ball captain.

"Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country.

"I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again."

Talking about the England vs New Zealand ODI, the Blackcaps won the game by two wickets. It was a poor match for Brook with the bat as well. He scored six runs off 11 balls.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Blair Tickner led the charge for the Blackcaps with a four-wicket haul as they bundled out the visitors for a paltry 222 in 40.2 overs. In the chase, New Zealand struggled but managed to win the game with 32 balls to spare.