Former Pakistan cricket team star Basit Ali said that Babar Azam was mentally unfit for selection in the ODI series against Bangladesh. The comments came after Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed revealed that Babar and Fakhar Zaman were carrying injuries during the T20 World Cup campaign. In response, Basit said that Babar did not show any signs of physical discomfort but added that the star batter was not comfortable in batting at No. 4. The ex-Pakistan cricketer further stated that he hopes that Babar was not picked and made it clear that the cricketer will not be able to perform in this mental state. “Babar Azam is mentally unfit,” Basit said on Youtube. “Physically unfit he is not.” (Babar Azam mentally unfit hai. Physically unfit nahin hai.)

Basit also blasted head coach Mike Hesson and accused him of overstepping his role when it comes to team selection.

“Who is he to make a team of 15? Is it his uncle's team?” (Woh hota kaun hai? Uske chacha ki team hai kya?) Basit said.

Meanwhile, Tanzid Hasan struck a superb maiden century while fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed (4-49) and Mustafizur Rahman (3-54) shared seven wickets between them as they propelled Bangladesh to a series-clinching 11-run win over Pakistan in a tense third and final ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh had won the series opener by dismissing Pakistan for 114 in Dhaka before the visitors came back strongly to win the second game easily. But the hosts had the last laugh in the decider.

Chasing Bangladesh's challenging 290/5 built on a run-a-ball 107 by Tanzid Hasan, Pakistan lost 5 wickets with only 82 runs on the board as the hosts' pacers came up with a superb performance. Their top batters, Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat, who scored a century in the second ODI, both fell cheaply, scoring just six runs each, while former skipper Mohammad Rizwan was out for 4, as Taksin Ahmad and Nahid Rana struck repeatedly. Pakistan were eventually all out for 279 in 50 overs, losing the match despite a fighting century by Salman Agha (106).

Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan's T20 captain, fought back for the visitors, scoring a 98-ball 106, blasting four sixes and nine fours to take the visitors close to the target with Saad Masoon (38) and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (37) playing vital hands.

Pakistan needed 30 runs from the last 15 balls, and things could have gone their way. But the seasoned Taskin Ahmed returned to action and sent back Salman Agha, before Mustafizur and Rishad snuffed out the tail and claimed a memorable series victory for the hosts.

For the hosts, Taskin Ahmed claimed 4-49 off his 10 overs while Mustafizur Rahman bagged 3-54. Nahid Rana ended with 2-62 to hamper Pakistan's progress.

(With IANS inputs)