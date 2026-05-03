Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Pat Cummins and Co. are enjoying a superb run this season and head into the contest on the back of two remarkable run chases. Against Rajasthan Royals, SRH successfully chased down a daunting target of 229, before making light work of a massive 243 against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. KKR, meanwhile, have finally found some rhythm in the tournament after registering victories in their last two games. With both teams gaining momentum at a crucial stage of the season, Sunday's encounter promises to be a key fixture as they look to keep their campaigns firmly on track. (Live Scorecard)

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Updates, straight from Hyderabad: