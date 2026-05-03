Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Pat Cummins and Co. are enjoying a superb run this season and head into the contest on the back of two remarkable run chases. Against Rajasthan Royals, SRH successfully chased down a daunting target of 229, before making light work of a massive 243 against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. KKR, meanwhile, have finally found some rhythm in the tournament after registering victories in their last two games. With both teams gaining momentum at a crucial stage of the season, Sunday's encounter promises to be a key fixture as they look to keep their campaigns firmly on track. (Live Scorecard)
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Updates, straight from Hyderabad:
SRH vs KKR Live: All eyes on KKR's top order
Finn Allen and Tim Seifert have also failed to live up to the expectations, while the likes of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green and Rovman Powell are yet to fire. KKR badly need their top-order to perform against SRH.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Will Pathirana play?
There's still a lot of suspense on the entry of Matheesha Pathirana in KKR's Playing XI. The Sri Lankan has joined the KKR camp after getting a NOC from his country's board but is yet to play his first game of the season. Seeing KKR's condition, it is highly likely that Pathirana will play today.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Rahane facing the flak
KKR's bold decision to continue with Ajinkya Rahane as the captain after a woeful IPL 2025 campaign has been the talk of the town as the right-hander has so far failed to inspire his side. Rahane has shown a transformative approach with flashes of positive intent -- a 67 off 40 against Mumbai Indians and a brisk 41 off 24 against LSG but his leadership and decisions on the field have been questionable.
IPL 2026 Live Score: SRH's strong batting lineup
SRH boast of a strong batting line-up in the form of tournament's second and third highest run-scorer in Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. In Ishan Kishan, SRH has an explosive batter who can change the complexion of the match in any given day and he has proved that this season. Australian opener Travis Head also got back among runs with 76 against Mumbai Indians in SRH's last match.
SRH vs KKR Live: Crucial match for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders have been are struggling all season under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy but have won the their last two games. They are placed eighth in the 10-team tournament. They are desperately looking for another win to keep their campaign on track.
SRH vs KKR Live: The mighty SRH
A power-packed batting unit at their disposal, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning streak and climb up the ladder when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH are on a five-match winning streak and are placed third in the IPL standings with 12 points from nine matches, that includes six wins and three defeats.
SRH vs KKR Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates.