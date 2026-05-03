Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians' struggles show no signs of easing in the ongoing IPL season. The five-time champions suffered their seventh defeat of IPL 2026 on Saturday, going down to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, a result that has pushed them to the brink of elimination. Batting first, MI were restricted to 159/7 in 20 overs, with Naman Dhir's half-century emerging as the lone bright spot. In response, CSK chased down the target comfortably, reaching the total with 11 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand, marking a strong comeback in their campaign.

Following the loss, former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth launched a scathing attack on Hardik Pandya, criticising his captaincy and accusing him of shying away from responsibility when the team needed leadership the most.

Srikkanth questioned Hardik's decision to avoid bowling in the powerplay, instead handing the ball to Krish Bhagat while defending a modest total.

"Hardik Pandya can't lay bat on ball, and with the ball also, he is scared. He gives Krish Bhagat the ball in the powerplay instead of bowling himself. Teams are smashing Bhagat, yet Hardik is scared to bowl in the powerplay," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

He further added, "Hardik Pandya is playing terribly. You are playing as the captain. They had no clue in the middle and end overs. What was Hardik Pandya even trying to do? It was hard to understand. Hereafter, no one will feed balls on a length for Hardik. They'll only bowl into the body and tuck him up. Teams are completely locking him up."

The 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer also criticised MI for continuing to back Tilak Varma, who has struggled for runs this season apart from a solitary century.

"Tilak Varma then ate ball after ball and that's where the pressure started. He is playing so ordinarily. Barring that one century, he has struggled big time this season. One sunny day doesn't make a summer," he said.

"Likewise, just one good knock won't do. He should be dropped. He is batting horribly. They must bring some new batter instead," he added.

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