A veteran of the game, Ravichandran Ashwin didn't become one of India's top wicket-takers through talent alone. His will to learn, adapt, and innovate is what earned him the nickname 'Scientist'. Like any cricketer, Ashwin had his ups and downs, sometimes even for doing the right thing. The former India spinner once famously ran out England batter Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end during an IPL game in 2019. The act produced a tidal shift in the way non-striker run-outs were perceived.

Reminiscing and the criticism that followed, Ashwin revealed that there is nothing to be ashamed of regarding the way he ran Buttler out, despite the taboo surrounding that form of dismissal.

"A lot of people talk about character, say this is wrong, or that the player is wrong. After hearing all that, I felt like doing it even more, not to prove a point to people. There was a moment when I was captain against Mumbai, and they needed two runs. I was at extra cover and told the bowler to run the batter out at the non-striker's end. The batter ran, but the bowler refused because people say it's wrong. If the ICC felt this was an honesty problem, they wouldn't keep it in the rules," Ashwin said on JioStar's 'The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience'.

"If you need two runs off one ball and you start running early, whose fault is it? People say Jos Buttler didn't try to run, but that's not my problem. People also say I did it to win. Of course, I did it to win. What is there to be ashamed of? After I ran him out, I called the team and said, 'This will look different to them, they will lose, don't worry about the reaction, I will handle the media, we just have to win.' And we won. So, there is no issue of character in this," he added.

The former spinner, who also had the opportunity to play alongside Buttler at Rajasthan in the IPL, said that other bowlers are afraid to inflict this form of dismissal as they are concerned about backlash from the public.

"Other bowlers should also do it. Why don't they? Because of the first thought that comes to mind: 'What will people say?' It has become a kind of societal pressure, whether it is right or wrong. This started with umpires asking captains if they want to withdraw the appeal. If you withdraw, you are seen as 'good', which is also wrong, because you let your bowler down in front of everyone.

"This decision should belong to the bowler, and giving it out or not is the umpire's job. Why make a rule so complex? Like LBW, this is also out. Many cricketers tweeted that this is bad. My answer is simple: I didn't steal, I didn't do anything wrong, I played within the laws. Those who talk like this-I could file a case against them in court. What they are doing is character assassination. I am very proud of it, I will continue to be, and whoever does it, I will praise them even more," he said.

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