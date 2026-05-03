Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton expressed his gratitude for being able to work with coaching staff members who played for different countries across different eras, saying that "it is a lot of knowledge to tap into". MI's campaign looks done and dusted with two wins and seven losses, but nonetheless, they would be playing for their respect against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Rickelton has been the highest run-getter for MI in this largely disappointing season, with 297 runs in seven innings at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 177.84, with a century and a fifty.

MI's coaching staff has spanned players from various countries across various eras, such as head coach Mahela Jayawardene, batting coach Kieron Pollard, fast bowling coach Lasith Malinga and spin bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Rickelton said, "The experience each one has and the cricket they have played at all levels is exceedingly great. We have different generations of coaches and support staff who bring their own flavour towards seeing the game. Mahela played before my time; Polly is playing and coaching. This group is special and has their own methods. It is a game in which one always learns something new about every single day and then getting help from these legends from various countries is a lot of knowledge to tap into."

On securing the fastest century and highest score of franchise history, a knock of 123* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rickelton said that the "feeling is surreal" but he got to know about this after the match.

"It feels pretty special when you look at the calibre of players that have walked through this same dressing room and have their names on the honours board. Sitting at the top of all this, I never thought it would happen but at the end of it all, it feels good," as per MI's official website.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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