Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma celebrated the first birthday of Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay in Ahmedabad. The birthday bash took place in the Indian cricket team's bio-secure bubble in the city. India recently sealed a 3-1 win against England in a four-match series. The win also helped India book a berth in the World Test Championship final. Saha was part of the Test team, but didn't play any match, with Rishabh Pant preferred for the wicketkeeper role.

Saha shared photographs of the birthday party on his Instagram stories. Here are the photos:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the birthday party.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Cheteshwar Pujara also joined his teammates in the birthday bash.

Photo Credit: Instagram

In one of the photos, Kohli can be seen standing with Anushka, while the cake is being cut. He was wearing a white t-shirt, with black jeans. Meanwhile, Anushka donned blue jeans and a white top. In the photo, Cheteshwar Pujara can also be seen in his training gear.

In another photo, Pujara is shown tasting some cake, with Ishant Sharma in the background.

India won the fourth Test march by an innings and 25 runs on Saturday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rishabh Pant slammed a century (101), and Washington Sundar scored an unbeaten knock of 96 runs in the fourth Test match.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin carried on with their fine form, taking five-wicket hauls in the final Test. India also won the third Test by 10 wickets in the same venue.

The first and second Test matches took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England won the first Test match by 227 runs, and Joe Root scored a double century (218). The hosts bounced back in style to win the second Test by 317 runs.