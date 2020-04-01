Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen To Go Live On Instagram On April 2

Updated: 01 April 2020 20:18 IST

In the Twitter post, Virat Kohli said, "Tomorrow at 7PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram".

Virat Kohli And Kevin Pietersen To Go Live On Instagram On April 2
Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen were part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, has been quite active on social media during the 21-day lockdown. In a recent tweet, Virat Kohli revealed that he will be doing an Instagram live alongside Kevin Pietersen on Thursday. In the Twitter post, Virat Kohli said, "Tomorrow at 7PM IST my good friend @KP24 and I are going live on Instagram. Tune in to catch us chatting about what's happening world over at the moment and also about all the years we've known each other".

Virat Kohli has been spending time with his family during this forced break due to the novel coronavirus threat. 

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have taken to social media and requested citizens to follow the guidelines issued by the government. 

Earlier in the week, the couple had announced that they will be pledging their support to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in the fight against COVID-19.

Kohli will be captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore once again in the upcoming edition of the IPL. 

RCB are yet to get their hands on the IPL trophy and Virat Kohli and his team will be hoping to do it this time.  

Back in 2009-2010, Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli were a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

The former England player has often praised Virat Kohli and rates him as one of the very best in the world. 

Fans will be definitely looking forward to watching Kohli in conversation with Kevin Pieteresen.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli were a part of RCB back in 2009-2010
  • Virat Kohli will be hoping to do well in IPL as captain of RCB
  • Virat Kohli has been spending time with his family
Related Articles
Shane Warne Picks Sourav Ganguly As Captain Of Indias Greatest XI
Shane Warne Picks Sourav Ganguly As Captain Of India's Greatest XI
Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Virat Kohli, Counts Positives Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Virat Kohli, Counts Positives Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Yuvraj Singh Says MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Didnt Support Him Like Sourav Ganguly Did As Captain
Yuvraj Singh Says MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Didn't Support Him Like Sourav Ganguly Did As Captain
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Shows Off His Horse Riding Skills In Latest Twitter Post
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Shows Off His Horse Riding Skills In Latest Twitter Post
Coronavirus: David Warner Shaves Head To Show Support To Medical Staff, Asks Virat Kohli To Follow
Coronavirus: David Warner Shaves Head To Show Support To Medical Staff, Asks Virat Kohli To Follow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.