Virat Kohli is currently the third most influential athlete on social media platform Instagram behind football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to HypeAuditor, the former Indian cricket team skipper has 255.6 million followers with his average engagement on the app varying between 4.1 million to 4.5 million per day. Overall, Kohli is seventh in the list ahead of well-known celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Hollywood actress Zendeya. When it comes to total number of followers, Ronaldo tops the list with 597.5 million but with respect to engagement and influence, the report claimed that the top spot belonged to renowned singer-songwriter Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Kohli stole the headlines on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies after he scored his 76th international ton, also his 29th in the format on Friday in Trinidad. After resuming his innings from his overnight score of 88, Kohli reached triple-figures with a boundary against Shannon Gabriel. With this, Kohli registered his 25th century at no. 4, going past West Indies great Brian Lara in the elite list. Lara had retired with 24 centuries to his name.

Most Test centuries at No.4 -

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 44

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 35

Advertisement

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 30

Virat Kohli (India) - 25

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 24

Among current batters, former England captain Joe Root and Australia batter Steve Smith have 19 centuries each at No.4.

The 34-year-old was undone by an error of judgement when he was run out for 121. Alzarri Joseph's direct hit at the non-striker's end from square-leg found Kohli just short of his ground as he scampered a single.

His knock spanned four-and-a-half hours. He faced 206 deliveries, stroking 11 fours. He dominated an important 159-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja which restored India's ascendancy after a mid-afternoon wobble on the first day when they slipped to 182 for four.