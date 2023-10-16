Cricket is part of Olympic, finally. The widely followed sport is back at the quadrennial extravaganza after a gap of 128 years. Cricket was part of the 1900 Olympics. At the 2028 Los Angles Olympics, cricket (men's and women's T20Is) will return to the sporting spectacle. Along with lacrosse (sixes), baseball/softball, flag football and squash, cricket is part of the additional sports for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The decision was officially announced on Monday and arguably cricket current biggest star, Virat Kohli, found a mention. There was even a hint that Virat Kohli's huge fan following might have swayed the organisers in including cricket in Olympics.

During the International Olympic Committee (IOC) 141st session, during which the decision to include the sport in Olympics was taken, Niccolo Campriani, the Sports Director of the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee said: "My friend here Virat Kohli, he is the third most followed athlete in the world on social media with 340 million followers. That's more than LeBron James (NBA basketball star), Tom Brady (American football icon) and Tiger Woods (American golf legend) combined. It is a ultimate win-win situation for LA28, IOC and cricket community as cricket will be showcased on a global stage, in order to grow it beyond traditional cricketing nations and give it access to untapped communities of athletes and fans."

LA Sports Director on King Kohli:



Virat Kohli is one of the main reasons behind Cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic.

It is no surprise that Virat's name was mentioned during the event as he is considered as one of the best batters of all time. With more than 25,000 international runs, 77 centuries and countless memorable moments as a captain/cricketer/social figure, Virat has become in the eyes of many, the successor of legendary Sachin Tendulkar's legacy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise also acknowledged the words of Niccolo.

"KOHLIFIED! The Face and the Brand, not just for RCB or Team India, but for Cricket as a sport too! Sports Director at #LA28 explains why it's a win-win to have Cricket at the #Olympics. #PlayBold," tweeted RCB.

!



The Face and the Brand, not just for RCB or Team India, but for Cricket as a sport too!



Sports Director at #LA28 explains why it's a win-win to have Cricket at the #Olympics. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/x2JJa7ALyZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 16, 2023

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well.

Two IOC members opposed the proposal and one abstained from voting.

"The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28. #IOCMumbai2023," tweeted IOC Media.