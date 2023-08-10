India captain Rohit Sharma is enjoying his time away from the game as he prepares to lead the team at the Asia Cup later this month. Rohit was with the Indian team in West Indies earlier this month, but left the Caribbean Islands after the conclusion of the ODI series. Rohit, Virat Kohli and other senior players have been rested for the West Indies and Ireland T20Is. Last week, Rohit launched his cricket academy in California, USA.

On his return to India, Rohit paid a special visit to an Adidas store in Mumbai. He and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were greeted by journalists and fans outside the store.

Rohit and Ritika arrived at the scene on blue Laborghini Urus, which is worth Rs 3.15 crore. The video of their grand enterance has now gone viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma with his Lamborghini today@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/46BrlpKim6 — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) August 9, 2023

Rohit is all set to lead the Indian team at the Asia Cup, followed by this year's ODI World Cup on home soil.

Rohit, who has been part of T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy winning side, has won six IPL titles in his career so far.

However, the elusive ODI World Cup medal is still missing from his collection.

Advertisement

With 648 runs under his belt, Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches.

Recently, Rohit admitted that he is looking forward to next T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA.

"More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So yaa, we look forward to that," Rohit said in a video.