Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated the festival of Christmas with his family and friends. Noticeably, India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also joined them during the celeration. The picture of the unit posing in front of a Christmas tree is going viral on social media. Rohit and Pant could be seen donning Christmas hats alongside other members present in the picture. The photo was uploaded through the Instagram account of Dhoni's daughter Ziva with a caption: "Merry Christmas!"

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was part of the franchise's contingent at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction in Dubai. The wicket-keeper batter, who has been missing in action for more than a year due to injury, was present at the auction and took part in a number of bids.

Later in the day, he was seen playing tennis with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni in an indoor tennis court. Both cricketers looked focused during the game and an overhead smash from Pant even caught Dhoni by surprise. Fans were excited to see them in action and the video has gone viral on social media.

"Doing much better than what I was doing a few months ago. Still on recovery to 100 per cent, but in a few months time I will be able to do it," said Pant.

When asked about his recovery, he added: "It has been really amazing because whenever we keep playing cricket we feel no one loves us because there is so much pressure. Yes it was a hard time, but at least I got to know that people love and respect me and kind of kind of concern that they showed by heartwarming and crazy for me. It means a lot and helped a lot in recovery."

(With ANI Inputs)