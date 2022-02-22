Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has come under scrutiny after he slapped Lahore Qalandars teammate Kamran Ghulam during a Pakistan Super League game on Monday. In the second over Peshawar Zalmi's innings, Kamran Ghulam dropped the catch of Hazratullah Zazai. Three balls later Haris Rauf picked up the wicket of Mohammad Haris and as his teammates converged to congratulate him, Haris Rauf slapped Kamran Ghulam. Towards the end of Peshawar's innings, Kamran Ghulam ran out Wahab Riaz with a direct hit and Rauf walked up to Ghulam and gave him a hug, affectionately tapping him on the side of his head.

The video of Haris Rauf slapping his teammate went viral on Twitter.

Many fans expressed their anger at Haris Rauf for his over-the-top reaction.

Haris Rauf has escaped fine, but he has been warned by the match referee Ali Naqvi for his actions during last night's match. Haris explained that it was a friendly push and not a slap. #HBLPSL7 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 22, 2022

Contributions from Shoaib Malik, Zazai and Haider Ali helped Peshawar Zalmi post 158 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars lost opener Fakhar Zaman on the very first ball. Kamran Ghulam and Phil Salt steadied the innings, before Mohammad Hafeez took the team closer to the target with a patient 49 off 44 balls.

But the Qalandars kept losing lost wickets at regular intervals and in the end left themselves with a mountain to climb.

Needing 24 to win off the final over, the Qalandars found an unlikely hero in fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who blasted 39 off just 20 balls.

The match went into a Super Over after the scores were tied.

Lahore Qalandars, though, only managed to score five runs in the Super Over with Peshawar Zalmi chasing it down in just two balls.