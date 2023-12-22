England all-rounder Tom Curran was handed a four-game Big Bash League (BBL) ban after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire in a pre-match dispute. Curran, who was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL Players Auction for Rs 1.5 crore, was charged with a Level 3 offence and issued with four Suspension Points under clause 2.17 of the CA Code of Conduct following a BBL match in Launceston earlier this month. However, the franchise and player have confirmed their intention to launch an appeal against the four-match ban.

In a viral video, Curran was seen indulging in an argument with the fourth umpire, who had asked him not to do a pre-match run-up on the pitch with his spikes on.

The fourth umpire, who is in charge of supervising the pitch during pauses in play, tried to stop Curran from doing, but the player refused to co-operate. As a result, Curran was charged with a Level 3 infraction under Cricket Australia's code of conduct.

According to CA, Curran completed an initial practice run-up in which he ran onto part of the UTAS Stadium surface before being ordered not to run onto the pitch by the umpire. Curran then proceeded to the opposite end of the wicket and attempted another practice run-up, according to CA.

"The umpire took position next to the stumps, blocking Curran from approaching the pitch and gestured to Curran to move away from the pitch," the statement read as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Curran was seen in the footage gesturing to the umpire to move away from the pitch. Curran then attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision," he added.

Curran was later charged by match referee Bob Parry for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee, or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match" under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct.

