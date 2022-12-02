Opening batter Sheldon Jackson slammed a cracking unbeaten century as Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by 5 wickets in the final to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, Maharashtra's innings was held together by their star batter and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who slammed yet another century. But there was no other batter who could go on to score even a half-century and as a result the team could manage a total of 248/9 in 50 overs. Chirag Jani was the stand out bowler for Saurashtra as he picked up 3 wickets.

Jackson, a veteran of the domestic circuit, had not been in great form throughout the tournament but made his experience count on the big day as he kept a cool head to guide his team home with 21 balls to spare.

Jackson's opening partner Harvik Desai also scored a half-century. This is Saurashtra's second Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph.

Captain Jaydev Unadkat bowled a tight spell up front after putting Maharashtra in to bat on a tricky surface. He ended up with figures of 1/25 in 10 overs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Chirag Jani and Ruturaj Gaikwad were star performers throughout the series for either team.

Featured Video Of The Day

Kerala Boy To Fly To Qatar To Meet Footballer Messi