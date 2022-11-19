Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh led from the front with a gritty 90 to guide his team to a 26-run win over Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Mumbai on Saturday. In a low-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium, Mandeep steered Punjab to 232 with other contributions coming from opener Abhishek Sharma (33) and Anmol Malhotra (32). Punjab lost their last five wickets for 23 runs as pacer Kuldeep Sen cleaned up the tail to end up with a five-wicket haul.

Madhya Pradesh fell way short of the 233-run target, ending with 206 all out in 47.1 overs.

Senior Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul struck thrice while spinners Harpeet Brar and Abhishek Sharma took two wickets each.

It was the fourth win for Punjab in as many games while Madhya Pradesh suffered their second loss in four games.

In other matches in Group D, Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha three wickets and Uttarakhand beat Nagaland by seven wickets.

Brief scores: Punjab 232 all out in 49.3 overs (Mandeep Singh 90; Kuldeep Sen 5/36). MP 206 all out in 47.1 overs (Saransh Jain 43; Siddharth Kaul 3/42).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Virat Kohli Returns To India After T20 World Cup Exit