Former India captain MS Dhoni lives a very simple life when it comes to media interactions. He hardly appears on shows or podcasts, and it is very difficult to get in touch with him. As a result, fans are often eager to see what Dhoni does on day to day basis, and every time a new video of him comes on the internet, it goes viral. Recently, Dhoni was seen travelling in economy class, where he was offered chocolates by an air hostess. The video garnered thousands of likes and retweets on social media after it went viral.

Now, in a viral video, Dhoni was captured sleeping peacefully while his wife Sakshi was seen using her mobile phone.

The video was captured by an air hostess and it has been doing rounds on social media.

However, fans slammed the air hostess for invading Dhoni and his wife's privacy.

An air hostess took a picture with Dhoni while he was sleeping and he didn't even aware.



(Source : TP) pic.twitter.com/S33c8vWEEp — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) July 29, 2023

that's invading a persons privacy — Ashwath Raja (@ashwathraja) July 30, 2023

She's invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) July 29, 2023

It's a video of privacy invasion — Bheem (@TiredBhiim) July 29, 2023

Despite suffering from a knee issue, Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year.

Last month, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed that Dhoni successfully underwent a left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital.

It was reported that Dhoni had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the IPL 2023 final and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

Recently, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, had shared an update on his fitness.

In a viral video, Sakshi told fans at a movie screening that Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation.

"How is Mahi bhai," a fans asked Sakshi.

Sakshi gave a thumbs and said: "Mahi bhai is recovering, he is in rehab".

It is not known whether Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, will take part in next year's IPL.