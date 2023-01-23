Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been missing from action since September 2022, after he picked up a knee injury during the Asia Cup. Following which, he underwent a knee injury and went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. However, the 34-year-old all-rounder, who has been named in India's squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia, is currently in Chennai with Team Saurashtra for their final league stage of the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Jadeja, who is also a prominent part of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, shared two-worded tweet on his arrival in the city, which left the CSK fans excited. Jadeja wrote, "Vanakkam Chennai."

Vanakkam Chennai.. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 22, 2023

Seeing the tweet, a fan commented, "Chennai welcome Jadeja my CSK favourite man you."

Chennai welcome Jadeja my CSK favourite man you — ANGEL RAJAKUMARI.H (@roshinilomesh) January 22, 2023

"Vanakkam to my fav person my idol my role model. Lion is coming back on field," wrote another fan.

Vanakkam to my fav person my idol my role model. Lion is coming back on field pic.twitter.com/cioGM2h2Zs — Sushant Singh Rajput (@ss16875) January 22, 2023

"Welcome back Super King," commented another fan.

Welcome back Super King pic.twitter.com/1qI5slV4JD — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) January 22, 2023

"Jaddu waiting for your rocking performances..." wrote a fan.

Jaddu waiting for your rocking performances...pic.twitter.com/Pu8zYC2cD0 — MƛƊӇƛƝ᭄¹³╰‿╯ (@THE_ONLY_ONE13) January 22, 2023

Jadeja had injured his knee during an Asia Cup match against Hong Kong last year. His previous first-class match was the rescheduled one-off Test at Edgbaston against England last July.

The star all-rounder missed the T20 World Cup last year in which India suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss at the hands of England in the semi-final.

