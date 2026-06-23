Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will embark on a new journey in the next few days. When India take on Ireland on June 26, all eyes will be on whether the 15-year-old will debut or not. Sooryavanshi says getting selected in the Indian T20 squad is the "biggest step" of his nascent career so far, and he does not have words to describe how it feels. The 15-year-old was included in the India squad for the tours of Ireland and England starting June 26 after a stellar run in IPL 2026, where he scored 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals at a strike rate of over 230.

To help him settle into the Indian senior team set-up, the BCCI has also funded his parents' journey to England. Sooryavanshi's father, Sanjeev, has already landed in London and met Rajasthan Royals co-owner Lakshmi Mittal and Manoj Badale.

"London mein Rajasthan Royals ke owner Mittal ji, Aditya Mittal ji aur Manoj Badale ji se milne ka saubhagya mila. Rajasthan Royals ke CEO Alok ji aur Romi ji bhi saath mein hain. (Had the privilege of meeting Mittal ji, Aditya Mittal ji, and Manoj Badale ji, owners of Rajasthan Royals, in London. Rajasthan Royals CEO Alok ji and Romi ji are also with us.)," Sanjeev wrote while talking about the meeting.

Sooryavanshi started his cricketing journey from the humble surroundings of Samastipur in Bihar and came to the limelight in IPL 2025, scoring a marauding hundred against Gujarat Titans.

At 14 years and 32 days then, he remains the youngest centurion in T20 cricket, with his 38-ball 101 on April 28, 2025, against Gujarat.

Now, the left-hander's national debut might happen in Belfast against Ireland, either on June 26 or 28.

If he appears against either Ireland or England, Sooryavanshi could become the youngest-ever international cricketer for India at 15, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 16 years and 205 days.

Sooryavanshi said he deeply cherishes the moment he unboxed his India T-shirt with his name imprinted on the back.

"I just felt it like a dream, the moment I saw that T-shirt. I couldn't stop smiling," he said.

"Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen, and when it finally does, you don't know how to react. That's exactly what I felt," he beamed.

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