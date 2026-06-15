Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Action | India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming | Tri-Nation Series Live Telecast: India face an acid test as they take on Sri Lanka A in the fourth match of the Tri-Nation series. India beat Sri Lanka in the first match before going down to Afghanistan. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in focus in the match. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has made a bold prediction that wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is going to achieve far bigger things than stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli by the time he finishes his career.

When will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match take place?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match will take place on Monday, June 15.

Where will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match be held?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

What time will the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match start?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match toss will take place 9:30 AM IST. The match will start 30 minutes after that.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match?

In India, India A vs Sri Lanka A live telecast will happen on the Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A, Tri-Series 2026 match will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

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