Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently videographed playing a game of cricket. His bowling action, in particular, went viral. It could not be independently confirmed when and where the video was shot. However, a social media handle claimed that the video was shot on August 10 in London. The popular actor is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India's legendary cricketers, and Sharmila Tagore, one of the most well-known actors in Indian cinema.

Look at Saif Ali Khan's bowling action. You can't say that it's not a proper bowling action even though bro is an actor by profession😭🔥



Saif Bhai is still ready to carry the legacy of his father 'Mansoor Ali Khan' forward😅 pic.twitter.com/ronIKpcBAW — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) August 11, 2026

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in a key role and is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam. It is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

Recently, during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif was asked if he is now prioritising more diverse scripts. Responding to the question, the actor said, "No, I don't know. I think there's a certain luxury, a freedom that I have right now where I feel I can get into it completely. I have also noticed that the writing is obviously on the wall. People are more excited and interested in seeing something that is passionately made and something different."

He went on to explain why Dhurandhar stood out to him and how it has shifted his perspective on filmmaking.

"I see a time before Dhurandhar and a time after. So, it is up to us whether we catch up, wake up, or not. It seems like an obvious idea to make amazing music rather than creating a new album for each film, and to draw on all kinds of things from around the world, without being too frightened of English as well," he added.

Saif also had special praise for the film's music and the way its songs were presented. Sharing what impressed him the most, he said, "I am just talking about the music. It was fantastic, some of the remixes. Instead of hiring a beautiful leading lady to do an 'item' number for you, if you just treat it as a song and have these two girls performing as you would at a wedding, it doesn't jar the eyes at all.

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade